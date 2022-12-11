Kumasi Kejetia Market has no insurance cover – Petty Traders Chairman

General News of Sunday, 11 December 2022

The Chairman of the Petty Traders Association at the Kejetia Market, Nana Prempeh has disclosed that since November 2021, the ultra-modern Kejetia Market has not been insured.



He also makes allegations of the facility not having a valid fire certificate in spite of housing a fire station in the structure.



Speaking on Abusua Nkomo hosted by Kojo Marfo and monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the leader of traders warned that incase of any calamity, traders and occupants of the facility can lose their investment.



“We all wish well for the Kejetia Market but it seems some people are against this. It is the wish of some of us that the market flourishes so people can come and by our goods and services but we can see some people don’t want it that way”



“Kojo, I am telling you, the Kejetia Market has no insurance cover now. Our insurance expired last year November 2021 till date nothing has happened to change that even though as trader’s we are charged insurance” he revealed.



“We have been paying insurance of a little above GHc51, 00, but the managers of the facility have failed to renew the place” he alleged.



Shockingly the market which has a Fire Station manned by the Ghana National Service(GNFS) has no fire certificate too.



“All our fire sprinklers are not functioning and just imagine if something bad like fire happens” , he wondered.



“We don’t have even proper fire certificate, can you imagine this” , he emphasized.



The traders are unhappy with the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and the Board and Management of the Kejetia Market as they claim their only interest is to milk traders dry.



They are therefore calling for a proper accountability and management of the facility.



The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly has not been available for comment.