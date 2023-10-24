Kumasi High Court denies knowledge about prevention of journalists, abusuapanin of the late Victoria Dapaah into courtroom

Regional News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region:



The Kumasi High Court 2 presided over by Her Ladyship, Justice Rosemary Baah Tosu has refuted claims of its purported involvement or knowledge in denying journalists, the abusuapanin, and some family members of the late Victoria Dapaah, from entering a courtroom.



GhanaWeb reported on the court's previous sittings which occurred on October 13, 2023, that, some journalists, abusuapanin, and some family of the late Victoria Dapaah were denied entry into the courtroom by prison officers.



In such action, the officers had claimed that their action was borne out of an 'order from above'.



But during the sitting on October 23, 2023, Her Ladyship Justice Rosemary Baah Tosu who was much concerned about that particular reportage put a question before the court for such clarification.



This prompted the abusuapanin of the late Victoria Dapaah aka Maadwoa to give vivid accounts of how he and some family members, including journalists were prevented by the prison officers who stood at the entrance of the courtroom during the sitting on October 13, 2023.



According to him, he offered himself for such an interview with the media, after he and others had painfully been denied entry.



"My lord, I personally had an interview with the media about how we were prevented from entering the courtroom in an unprecedented manner. I did that out of pain because we were shocked by the actions of the officers. I told journalists that we were not happy about that particular incident", he told the court.



But in her submission, the presiding high court judge disclosed that the court never gave such an order.



According to her, the court knew nothing about such an order as perceived.



Meanwhile, the trial of Ahmed Twumasi who has been charged with the murder of a young lady, Victoria Dapaah, is expected to begin at the Kumasi High Court 2 on November 13 and 14, 2023.