Kumasi Girls Senior High School to launch 60th anniversary on March 18

The Kumasi Girls Senior High School Old Students Association, in collaboration with the school administration, is set to launch the school's 60th anniversary in March 2023.



The much-anticipated launch of the 60th-anniversary celebration has been scheduled for 3 days on campus starting from Friday, March 17, 2023, to Sunday, March 19, 2023, on the theme: "60 years of educating the girl-child: Our story, our achievement, our future."



According to the 60th Anniversary Planning Committee and management of the school, the occasion will have in attendance the Member of Parliament for Bantama; Francis Asenso-Boakye, as the special guest speaker, some top government officials, old students, current students, and other key stakeholders within the Kumasi Metropolis.



The launch is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the school's premises at 9 a.m. The event is being sponsored by MTN.



The Planning Committee and management of the school encourage all past students of the school, parents, and the general public to participate in the anniversary celebration.



Old Ahemaa are encouraged to show interest and start mobilizing funds at year group levels to support the programme.



See the programme lineup below:



Friday, March 17, 2023: Float and Homecoming of Old Girls



Saturday, March 18, 2023: Durbar launch of the anniversary



Sunday, March 19, 2023: Thanksgiving Service



Contact Ohemaa Yaa Amoakoaa on 0243029269 and Ohemaa Hannah Amankwaa on 0244619260 to support the programme.









About Kumasi Girls Senior High School



Kumasi Girls is located at Abrepo, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region of Ghana. The school is adjacent to the County hospital.



The school was started as a private secondary school for girls by Caxton Williams, a Sierra Leonean in 1953.



Kumasi Girls' Senior High School (KUGISS) was first situated at Susanso, near Bomso Junction on the Kumasi-Accra road.



In the early 1960s, the proprietor moved the school to Old Tafo, where it remained in rented premises until 1992 when it was moved to its present and permanent site at Abrepo. The government took over the administration of the school in the year 1963.







