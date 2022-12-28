Kumasi Diocesan Methodist Choir Association launches ‘The Robe Must Go To Town’ concept

Religion of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The Association of Methodist Church Choirs, Kumasi diocese, as part of its quest to make the gospel known to the public through singing, has launched a concept dubbed "The Robe Must Go To Town."



The long-awaited programme which took place on the eve of the 2022 Christmas festivity (Saturday, December 24th), witnessed hundreds of choristers from the various circuits within the diocese. Dressed in their colourful yellow T-shirts with a print at the back, 'Service To God'" the hymnal singers gathered in front of the Adum Post Office where a two-and-a-half-hour highlife and hymns were performed.



The wonderful performance could not pass a minute without drawing the attention of passersby and other traders within the Adum Business District (ABD) to witness the ministration of the gospel, which was purposely meant to amass souls for the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.







The event which saw prominent and eminent clergy of the Methodist Church also saw both past and present executives of the diocesan choir and others from the national level.



Key ministers like Very Reverend Bruce Yeboah, Kumasi Methodist Diocesan Evangelism Coordinator, Very Reverend Charles Kwadwo Sangmoah, Diocesan Choir Chaplain, Very Reverend Nancy Broni Appiah and Rev. Samuel Bentum Arthur, Chaplain- Prempeh College.



Other national executives in attendance included Sister Lina Mansen, Connexional Choir Secretary, Bro Isaac Acquay, Ist Deputy National Director of Music, Bro

Joshua Twum, Connexional Junior Choir Coordinator and Bro John Yaw Gyedu Gyamera who is the past Connexional Financial Secretary.



Very Reverend Charles Kwadwo Sangmoah, Diocesan Choir Chaplain, speaking to this reporter, said the concept was meant for the propagation of the gospel of God to many other people.



According to him, hymns, gospel highlife and other gospel music were supposed to preach repentance, and that they were not meant to be kept indoors. He commended choristers within the diocese for massively attending the program in their numbers to make it a success.



Meanwhile, the association's chairman, Professor Samuel Nortey, revealed that 'The Robe Must Go To Town concept had come to stay.



According to him, the program was going to be witnessed every quarter of the year.







He said it was an onus on them as choristers and choral singers to make sure they evangelize through their singing ministration.



"We owe it a duty as choristers to evangelize through our singing ministration, and you know it will be unfair for us to always stay indoors for the benefit of only the congregation. Words in our music preach the gospel and the preaching must reach the other part of the world. People are going to see this at least every quarter of the year and the location will vary," he said.



Explaining why the choristers were not seen in their robes, Professor Sam Nortey said the T-shirts were put on for the launch of the program and the subsequent ones will surely see the robes being put on as the name indicates.



Expressing joy and satisfaction over the number of attendees, the KNUST lecturer commended his members for making him and his executive proud by honouring the initiative in its first kind. He however, urged all choristers and other gospel musicians to always make sure they sing in a manner that could transform the lives of others.



