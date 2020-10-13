General News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: Class FM

Kumasi Central Prison appeals for drugs to stock health post

According to the Prison authorities, the medicines are needed to meet the health needs of inmates

Authorities at the Kumasi Central Prison have appealed to the government and the general public to assist the prison’s health facility to acquire medicines in order to meet the health needs of its inmates.



The authorities made the appeal during a donation of medical equipment by Prison Encounter, a show aired on Kumasi 104.1FM, in collaboration with Victory Land Foundation.



The items donated include air conditioners, dustbins, office tables, chairs, a flat screen television, chemical analyser, among others.



Speaking with Kumasi FM’s Elisha Adarkwah, Assistant Superintendent of Prisons in charge of the health centre, Stephen Kumah, disclosed that the prison’s health post will soon be accredited by the National Health Insurance Authority after an inspection exercise is conducted.



ASP Kumah said: “For the procedure, it’s still ongoing. We’re waiting for an inspection from the National Health Insurance Authority. After the inspection and they’re statisfied, it means they’re going to accredit our facility for us to use health insurance cards, active health insurance cards. So, anyone who possesses an active health insurance card, we can attend to the person, and later make claims for what we spent on her”.



ASP Kumah also noted that the facility takes care of over 2,000 persons and appealed for support to enable it meet the needs of its users.



“Our major challenge now is drugs to start off; we don’t have enough drugs to start off.



“We don’t have enough funds to purchase drugs, so, we’re appealing to the general public, well-meaning Ghanaians, organisations, churches to come to our aid.



“Be it cash or kind, kind in the sense of drugs, kind in the sense of drugs to come and assist us.



“Because taking care of over 2,000 people, their health needs is not a joke.



“We’ve started something and we’re pleading that they push us to get to our climax,” he stated.





