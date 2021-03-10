Regional News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Kumasi Central Market: Relocate or blame yourselves – Traders warned

Traders at the Kumasi Central Market in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region have been urged to relocate by Saturday, 13 March 2021, to pave way for the commencement of the second phase of the Kumasi Kejetia-Central Market redevelopment project.



The Regional Minister-Designate, Simon Osei-Mensah further indicated that the traders would have themselves to be blamed if their goods are destroyed for refusal to move after the deadline.



The traders at Zone One and Two of the market refused to relocate to the Abinkyi and Racecourse markets, despite the 7 March 2021 deadline given to them.



They, however, clashed with the construction firm, Messrs Contracta Construction Ltd, on the project in an attempt to barricade the part of the market yesterday.



But addressing a press conference today, Mr Osei-Mensah said, he will not entertain any complaints of destruction caused to their goods if they fail to relocate and the market demolished after the deadline has elapsed.



He said the nation stands to lose the €248 million loan granted for the project if the second phase of the project does not commence before the end of March.



Consultant to the contractor, Mr Emmanuel Danso pleaded with the traders to move to pave way for the commencement of the project.