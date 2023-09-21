Kumasi: Baby dumped at Manso Tontokrom found alive

Regional News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A newborn baby girl has been discovered in Manso Tontokrom, located in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region.



The baby was reportedly dumped at the scene.



Assembly member for the area, Michael Amponsah, confirmed the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM.



He said the one who dumped the baby has not been identified.



According to him, some residents in the area heard the cry of the baby and mistook it for an animal.



However, when the cry became consistent, they were forced to rush to the scene where the baby was discovered.



The baby, the Assembly member added, was responding to treatment.



He also disclosed that he personally paid for the medical care and also purchased some items for the baby.



He mentioned that he and several others are interested in adopting the infant.



However, he swiftly emphasised that the procedures involved in adopting a child are cumbersome.