You are here: HomeNews2024 01 19Article 1912410

General News of Friday, 19 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Kumasi: Another housemaid charged for killing mistress

« Prev

Next »

Comments (9)

Listen to Article

File Photo File Photo

In Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital, another housemaid has been charged with the murder of her employer.

The Ghana Police Service has concluded its investigation into the case, where a house help, 22-year-old Marku Kuami, is accused of killing her employer, Margaret Oppong, an 85-year-old woman residing in the United States of America.

The incident occurred in Ayeduase, a Kumasi suburb, on December 22, last year.

The police prosecutors informed the Asokwa District Court that they had forwarded a duplicate docket to the Attorney-General's office for advice.

The case has been adjourned to February 2.

The family of the deceased is determined to pursue justice.

Comments:
This article has 9 comment(s), give your comment