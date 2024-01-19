Kumasi: Another housemaid charged for killing mistress

General News of Friday, 19 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

In Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital, another housemaid has been charged with the murder of her employer.



The Ghana Police Service has concluded its investigation into the case, where a house help, 22-year-old Marku Kuami, is accused of killing her employer, Margaret Oppong, an 85-year-old woman residing in the United States of America.



The incident occurred in Ayeduase, a Kumasi suburb, on December 22, last year.



The police prosecutors informed the Asokwa District Court that they had forwarded a duplicate docket to the Attorney-General's office for advice.



The case has been adjourned to February 2.



The family of the deceased is determined to pursue justice.



