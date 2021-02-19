Regional News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: Pat Atta, Contributor

Kumasi Airport disinfested to rid off insects, mosquitoes and mice

The exercise targeted insects, mosquitoes, cockroaches and mice in and around offices

The Kumasi Airport has undergone a disinfestation exercise on Wednesday 17, 2020 carried out by Zoomlion Ghana Limited. The exercise targeted insects, mosquitoes, cockroaches and mice in and around the offices of the facility.



On Friday February 19, the company will also disinfect the airport against the spread of COVID-19. The disinfection will target viruses and bacteria in the airport.



The Airport Manager Mr. Abrefa Sarkodie stayed late into the night to ensure the right thing was done. He was satisfied with the work done.



The Ashanti Regional Vector Control Manager for Zoomlion, Mr. Ernest Nutor said this exercise was meant to rid the airport of insects, serpents, mosquitoes and mice among others so that the staff can work without fear of disturbance and diseases.



He disclosed that on Friday his outfit will also disinfect the airport against viruses and bacteria in an effort to curb the further spread of the coronavirus pandemic.



Mr. Nutor gave the assurance that the chemicals his outfit uses are world-class saying “these are approved by the World Health Organisation and the Ghana Health Services for the purposes for which we use them.”.