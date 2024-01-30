Kumasi Acdemy receives dual desks

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kumasi Academy in Ashanti Region has received new desks to mitigate furniture challenge in the school.



Past students of the Kumasi Academy Senior High School (Akunni Global) have donated 1,000 mono desks and 60 bunk beds to their alma mater.



This benevolent gesture was prompted by a recent request from the school management to the association for additional bunk beds.



The president of the past students Association, Harry Boakye,explained, “As Akunni, we were able to organise and procure 60 beds, which can accommodate 150 ladies.”



Boakye stated that beyond the physical furniture, the donation represented a foundation for hope, a sail for growth, and a tangible investment in the future.



Expressing gratitude to all those who contributed to the initiative, Boakye encouraged fellow alumni to continue working hand in hand to further enhance their alma mater.



He said that the noble initiative not only signified their commitment to education but also emphasized the transformative power of collaboration and support for their school.



The headmaster of the school, Samuel Kwame Gato, was happy about the timely intervention.



He described the donation as unprecedented, and acknowledged Akunni Global as a critical and relevant stakeholder whose contributions to the school’s development agenda remained indispensable.









On behalf of the Board of Governors and the entire Kumasi Academy community, the headmaster conveyed profound gratitude and appreciation to Akunni Global for their generous donation.