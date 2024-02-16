Kufuor was 'ambushed' to speak at Bawumia's lecture - Adakabre claims

Politics of Friday, 16 February 2024

Lawyer Adakabre Frimpong Manso has claimed that former President John Agyekum Kufuor was caught off guard when he was asked to speak at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's February 7, 2024, lecture at the UPSA auditorium.



Adakabre, the host of Neat FM's morning show, alleged that President Kufuor had not been slated to address the audience and was planning to travel to Kumasi for the celebration of the 150 years of the Sagrenti War when Vice President Bawumia personally approached him to attend the lecture.



According to Adakabre, who was the one-time running mate of the founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor, Kufuor was literally coerced to attend and speak at the event.



Speaking on his show on February 15, 2024, he cautioned against using Kufuor's presence as a yardstick for political judgments.



"The former president was due to travel the next day, but Dr. Bawumia gave him that necessary respect and visited him to plead for his presence at the program; it is not surprising that because he loves Bawumia, he went there. But the mistake they made was that someone not billed to speak was forced to do so.



"So, he was surprised when they asked him to speak, and he said what he wanted to say. So, his position was that of him and not NPP," he said.



Adakabre emphasized that Kufuor's participation should not be linked to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), especially as Vice President Bawumia serves as the party's flagbearer.



"The JA Kufuor Cup should not necessarily be affiliated with Bawumia, and people should not use his attendance as a special guest of honour to not attend," he added.



The J.A. Kufuor Cup will be between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 18, 2024.



The match is to honour the former president's profound legacy and climax his 85th birthday celebration.







