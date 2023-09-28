Kufuor scholars embark on West African experiential tour

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: Salome Odei, Contributor

Members of the Kufuor Scholars Program have embarked on a 3 nation West African tour to learn about the culture and history of other African nations.



Led by Deputy CEO of the John A. Kufuor Foundation Dr. Nana Ama Oppong–Duah, the scholars who are tertiary level students, visited Togo, Benin, and Nigeria.



According to the Coordinator of the Kufuor Scholars Program Dr. Pascal Brenya, the experiential tour was aimed at giving the scholars the opportunity to learn how leadership is practiced outside the borders of Ghana in other African countries.



“Traditional authorities have influence on local people and governance in any country. And the scholars need to learn that,” he said in an interview at the end of the tour.



Dr. Brenya said the tour was also to give the scholars the opportunity to interact with students studying in other parts of the world, so they can learn from them.



The Kufuor Scholars Program (KSP) is an initiative of the John A. Kufuor Foundation, an organisation founded by former President John Agyekum Kufuor after he stepped down from office. The former president launched the Kufuor Scholars Program in 2014 to offer mentoring and coaching opportunities for tertiary students. The initiative has the overarching objective of mentoring a critical mass of future change agents who are imbued with a strong sense of patriotism.



The Kufuor Scholars Program seeks to imbibe the former president’s effective leadership skills in these tertiary-level students so they can help develop the nation. The program organises boot camps, mentoring sessions, workshops, and related activities that aim at transforming the lives of these young people. More than 150 young people have benefitted so far.



About 44 scholars, alumni, and other colleague students participated in the trip. They went across the Ghana – Togo border, through the Togo – Benin border, the Benin – Nigeria border, and back. In Benin, they visited the Ghana Embassy and were addressed by the ambassador, Christine Churcher. “To become a scholar is a great achievement. But there is more to life. You need to have focus. Know where you are going,” she said.



The scholars also visited the Leader's International School, the only bilingual school in Benin that uses the Ghanaian educational curriculum, to interact with the pupils there. They also visited the Songhai Farms in Benin to learn about efficient agricultural practices and interacted with Ghanaian students from the University of Winneba who are studying French there. The scholars additionally visited the Amazon Statue in Cotonou City, Benin, to learn about the women warriors of Dahomey.



In Nigeria, the scholars visited Badagry in the Lagos State. In Badagry, they saw the first-ever church building in Nigeria and met the king who is also the Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, De Menu Toyi I. The king encouraged the scholars to aim at becoming good leaders. They also visited the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria.



The scholars expressed excitement about what they learned during the trip. “We were grateful for the relaxing break from all the highs and lows of Ghanaian life. We were back as better people for our own selves and for our country,” Salome Odei who is a student and member of the Kufuor Scholars Program Class of 2024, said.