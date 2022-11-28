Kufuor praises Ama Bame Busia, good friend and colleague at Ussher Fort

General News of Monday, 28 November 2022

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has revealed that he is working on his autobiography but that he feels challenged because he has yet to complete it.



The ‘Gentle Giant’ who was president between 2001 and 2009, became the first opposition candidate under the Fourth Republic to win the presidency.



Kufuor was speaking last week at the launch of a book by Ama Bame Busia, sister of Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia, in Accra.



The book titled: ‘The Bittersweet Pill of Politics,’ chronicled the life and experiences of Ama Busia, a former Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party and a one-time Member of the Council of State under the Kufuor administration.



In his comments at the event, Kufuor praised Ama’s efforts and reminded himself of his own yet-to-be-completed book.



“I believe, through destiny when we were quite youthful… the two of us, we worked with this great leader (Prime Minister Busia).



“Two years, three months later, he got overthrown by the late General Acheampong and I found myself landed in Ussher Fort Prison, I stayed there for one year three months in detention.



“This lady, who was also helping her brother as Prime Minister, also got picked up and got thrown into detention, she stayed in there for three months.



“As I sit here, I feel so challenged because she has managed to record everything in this book that we are about to launch, I am yet to complete my book,” he stressed.







So far, there is a biography of the former president authored by Ivor Agyeman-Duah titled: “Between Faith and History: A Biography of J.A. Kufuor.”



A review of the book on Amazon, reads: “This biography of President John Agyekum Kufuor traces his journey and rise to power in 2000 as the first democratically elected president for the conservative New Patriotic Party (NPP) in nearly 40 years and examines his aspirations and contributions to restoring democracy and continuing Ghana’s development history.



This book is an important addition to Ghana’s political literature and Africa’s political and economic history.



