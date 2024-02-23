Kufuor failed the NPP by allowing 'Kyebi mafia' to take control - Arthur K

General News of Friday, 23 February 2024

mynewsgh.com

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Arthur Kennedy, believes that the former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, failed the NPP when he failed to fight the Akyem takeover of the political party.



He believes that Kufuor had the power to stop it but decided to allow it, and that's very worrying.



To him, Kufuor should have spent his political capital fighting to save the NPP from the control of the current president and his allies.



"Talking about Kufuor, I've always liked him. Very personable; very fine gentleman. But in his post-presidential years, he let the NPP down.



"I think that a lot of the things, including taking over the party and extra-constitutional things that the Kyebi mafia has done, like sacking Afoko and Kwabena Agyepong.



"The person who could have stopped that was Kufuor, who refused to spend his political capital doing that. I say this because he is a very nice person, and I say that because he could have prevented a lot of these things from happening. Having said that, his abandonment of Alan might be based on the conviction that Bawumia is a better candidate," he said.



