Kufuor begged my wife, family before I accepted US ambassador job – Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen, Leader of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC), has provided details about how he was appointed as Ghana's ambassador to the United States of America (USA) years back.



He disclosed that despite being the first minister appointed by the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor administration, he initially declined the ministerial position, asserting his preference for a behind-the-scenes role in the administration.



"When he (Kufuor) became president, I was the first person he appointed a minister and I was bold to tell him that I don’t need your appointment.



“I was working with the UN already before helping you to become president. Give it to those who are looking for posts so that we will sit back and watch and correct you when you go wrong,” onuaonline.com quoted him to have said in an interview on Onua FM on April 19, 2024.



Kyerematen served as Ambassador of Ghana to the United. States of America from 2001 to 2003.



Kyerematen explained that President Kufuor, keenly aware of his capabilities, was determined to secure his services for the betterment of his administration.



“He then pleaded with me that if I didn’t want the ministerial position, I should take the role of the US Ambassador because if he didn’t get a competent person to hold that position, it would greatly affect his administration and he had to really plead through my wife and family before I accepted,” he disclosed



Alan Kyerematen the former ambassador also served as Trade and Industry Minister under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration before pursuing his presidential dream under the banner of Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC) in the 2024 elections.



