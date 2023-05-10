Kufuor becomes first African to be honored by Exeter College in Oxford

Diasporia News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has yet again chalked a great feat as the first African to be given special recognition and honor by the Oxford University’s Exeter College in the United Kingdom (UK).



A ceremony that saw in attendance many dignitaries from Ghana and across the globe was held at the University’s campus on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in a special acknowledgment of the former Ghanaian President’s exploits in shaping the political landscape of Ghana and Africa at large, and also projecting positively, the image of the University as a distinguished alumnus.



The event which was covered by Purefmonline.com, saw the unveiling of a monochrome and a lifetime oil painting of the ex-President in recognition of his status as a global icon and to also mark what the school describes as his ‘pre-eminent achievements’.



A dinner was organized to celebrate the former President in honor of the award he received at the Oxford University.



In attendance at the dinner were His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu ll and his wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, Papa Owusu Ankomah (Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK), Dr. Kwaku Oteng (Business tycoon and a multimillionaire), Kwame Adinkrah (Multiple award-winning Ghanaian Broadcaster) and host of other high-profile dignitaries.



