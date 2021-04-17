‘Kufuor Gallons, Kufuor buses’ show Ghanaians' love for you - Australian ambassador to ex-president

General News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It may have never been thought through like that, but the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Gregory Andrews, believes the etching of the name 'Kufuor' on our bright yellow gallons and specific buses typify the great love Ghanaians have for the former president.



Ambassador Gregory Andrews disclosed that even before he touched down in Ghana for the first time, he already knew about the famous "Kufuor gallon" and "Kufuor bus" attributions.



That, the diplomat believes is a depiction of Ghana's love for the elderly statesman.



Gregory Andrews made this observation during a visit to the residence of the former president, John Agyekum Kufuor in Accra, where he described the two-time president as a gentleman.



He expressed his gratitude to the president for the gift of two peacocks from his house, describing how the two of them shared a common love for gardening.



"It was an absolute privilege this afternoon to spend a few hours with Ghana’s former President His Excellency John Kufuor, who was kind enough to give two of his peacocks to the High Commission. We are both avid gardeners and I enjoyed wandering together around his garden examining the plantains, avocados and lemons," he said.



The diplomat also explained that having eventually met the former president, and already having heard about the many popular attributions his name commands in the country, he has no doubt that it is all for the love.



"I couldn’t help telling His Excellency how when I hear Ghanaians talking about ‘Kufuor Gallons’ and ‘Kufuor busses’, I know it is because of their love and respect for him.



"Since the day I arrived in Ghana everyone has told me what a gentleman he is. They are right. And I’m honoured to have a new Ghanaian friend," he explained.



