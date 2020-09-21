Kufuor, Akufo-Addo cemented Nkrumah’s agenda – MP

General News of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Former President Kufuor and President Akufo-Addo

Former President John Agyekum when in office enacted policies that developed all parts of the country just as what Ghana’s first President Dr Kwame Nkrumah did, Kennedy Kankam, Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, has said.



Similarly, he said, the current president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has also enacted policies and started development projects that are spread around the country. These projects he said, fall in line with those of Dr Kwame Nkrumah especially in the area of industrialsation.



He mentioned that the same way Dr Nkrumah started building factories in the country, Mr Akufo-Addo has also started building factories in all the districts across the country.



This is an indication that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in one way or the other is holding on to the legacies of Dr Nkrumah, he said.



He was speaking in connection with the observance of the Nkrumah’s Memorial Day on Monday September 20.



Mr Kankam told TV3’s Evans Nkoom that “If you look at what Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is doing, if you look at the One Village One Dam , the One District One Factory and you look at what Kwame Nkrumah wanted to do, that is to industrialize the country,



“What Nana Akufo-Addo is doing now is almost the same as Dr Kwame Nkrumah did. We are trying to build factories at every district so that the district will use the raw, materials the district have to manage their affairs



“For me from the perspective where we have seen what president Kufuor did during his time and what Nana Akufo-addo is doing at the moment you can see that the NPP in one way or the other is building on what Dr Kwame Nkrumah did.”

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.