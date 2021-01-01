General News of Friday, 1 January 2021

Kufuor, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia extend warm New Year wishes to Ghanaians

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor and his successor, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor and his successor, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo together with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have extended hearty regards to Ghanaians as the world marks the beginning of a new year.



In separate social media messages, the three statesmen expressed joy and optimism about the new year.



A Twitter post on January 1, 2021, from John Agyekum Kufuor, read; “2021 a brighter future for the youth! Wishing you all a fruitful year.”



Similarly, President Nana Addo Dankwa who on December 31 joined congregants of the Accra Ridge Church shared his New Year message to Ghanaians.



The post dated January 1, 2021, read “I wish you all a happy and prosperous new year! May 2021 bring you joy and usher in a new era of blessing and growth for you and for everyone you hold on dear by the grace of the Almighty.”



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, after worshiping with some churches in Kumasi - the Ashanti regional capital - also took to his social media page to share his goodwill message.



His post read; “Samira and I joined St. Cyprian's Anglican Church, Bantama Assemblies of God Church and Power Chapel Worldwide in Kumasi for 31st December watch night service. May 2021 be filled with blessings for Ghana. Happy new year to all.”



