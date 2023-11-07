Kufour manipulated the constitution to create unnecessary constituencies – Asiedu Nketia

Politics of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia, believes Ghana has too many Members of Parliament.



He says if he had his way, he would have preferred Ghana run with just 200 Members of Parliament.



Asiedu Nketia was speaking on TV3 when he made this position known.



“If I had my own way, I would have preferred Ghana run with the 200 MPS that we projected when we were writing the constitution. Unfortunately, there was a loophole in the constitution that was exploited by President Kufour’s government, which was condoned by the then Judiciary.



"We have opened the floodgate for anybody to create constituencies as long as they are in government. If you look at the clause that allows for the creation of constituencies, it states exquisitely that constituencies and boundaries can be revised after the population census.”



He indicated that the clause does not call for the creation of new constituencies but rather a shift in populations over the next ten years.