Kudos to the minority caucus in parliament for standing by James Gyakye Quayson - Central regional NDC chairman

Politics of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Source: Afriyie Kwaku Boachie

The Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Richard Asiedu, has lauded the minority caucus in parliament for their decision to boycott parliament and sit with James Gyakye Quayson in court as the bizarre daily court sitting is set to proceed beginning Friday, July 14, 2023.



Richard Asiedu made the statement on Happy FM's EpaHoaDaben Show with Kwadwo Sefah-Danquah on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 as the state has proceeded on the trajectory to keep the Assin North MP in court on a daily basis even as lawyers, the clergy and other distinguished citizens have questioned the urgency and rational behind such a move by the court.



The central regional chairman of the National Democratic Congress queried why top-notch cases like that of NAM 1 and his ponzy scheme, which defrauded many Ghanaians and deprived them of their livelihood, haven't been given such treatment but a member of parliament who has been subjected to such a traumatic expulsion from the legislative chamber and having been made to go through a difficult By-election should be treated this way.



The learned professor opined that it is such a wonderful display of camaraderie for the minority to stand by James Gyakye Quayson, noting that it is the government that is seeking to grind it own business to a halt if parliament cannot have a quorum to approve and ratify the business of the NPP government.



Richard Asiedu assured the minority caucus of the backing of the entire leadership and members of the NDC in the Central Region, stressing that he would sit with them in court on a daily basis until the case run it's course.