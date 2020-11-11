Regional News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: GNA

Kubease Toll Booth to be temporarily relocated for maintenance work

Kubease toll booth, near Boanka is on the Accra-Kumasi Highway

The Kubease toll booth, near Boanka, on the Accra-Kumasi Highway has been closed to traffic for maintenance.



Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister of Roads and Highways, ordered the closure, according to a statement issued in Accra on Monday and signed by Mr Nicholas D. Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Highways Authority, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).



The directive will enable the Ghana Highway Authority to carry out emergency repair works at the current location of the toll booth.



The statement said this was to enhance traffic flow and ease the current discomfort the travelling public experienced daily as a result of the long queues.



Motorists, it said, were therefore advised to adhere to the safety measures that would be put in place during the period of the repair works.



The statement apologized to the general public for any inconvenience the situation may cause during the period.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.