Kuapa Kookoo elects new executive to manage the affairs of the association

Regional News of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Members of the Kuapa Kokoo Cooperative Cocoa Farmers and Marketing Union Limited (KKFU), have elected new executives to steer the affairs of the association.



The new executives which range from president to executive members are expected to hold onto the position for four(4) years.



The electoral process was held at the KSTU auditorium in Kumasi during the association's 29th annual general meeting.



285 delegates with 5 each from 57 societies represented from regions such as Ashanti, Western North, Western, Central, Bono, Eastern, and Ahafo.



James Agyekum Kwarteng who solely contested as president polled 276 'Yes' votes out of 284 delegates, representing 97 percent. For the vice president position, Ernest Boateng beat his only contender, Yaw Sraha after securing 259 and 23, respectively.



Cecelia Appianim sealed a position as treasurer after garnering 249 votes against her only contender, Esther Mintah Ephraim who also secured 34 votes.



Osei Yeboa Samuel who went unopposed as assistant treasurer received 97% endorsement after securing 276 votes.



Adams Alhasan, Mary Kosi and Patrick Awute were however elected executive members.



Speaking to pressmen after the swearing-in, the newly elected president, James Agyekum, pledged the executives' commitment to work in unity to ensure the well-being and growth of the association.



He also promised to reconcile the factions in the company and eradicate divisions that were created previously as a result of some misunderstandings that took place during the previous administration.



To ensure fairness and free minds, the president assured that the new leadership will be accountable, transparent, and hard-working.



He said there was not going to be any discrimination against any member, adding that all were invited to join hands in steering the affairs of the association.



On his part, Emmanuel Kwabena Arthur who is the Managing Director of the Association, commended union members especially, the farmers and staff for their commitment, comportment, and contributions that made the election process a peaceful one.



He said the act has demonstrated the union's belief in democracy, transparency, and accountability.



He said management and staff would continue to ensure that they work cordially with the farmers to make the company one of the most viable business entities to the farmers' interest by improving their standards of living.



However, he mentioned illegal mining (galamsey) as the most pressing challenge facing the cocoa farmers, adding that there was the need for all to collectively fight the canker.



He said illegal miners had become a threat to farmers and is urging the government and policymakers in the mining sector to fight illegal mining with all the seriousness it needs to save the cocoa sector.



Commending the government for its free SHS policy, he appealed to the government through COCOBOD to extend the cocoa farmers' scholarship to the tertiary level for the farmers to apply for their wards.



"You see, the free SHS policy is a very good policy that has come to render the cocoa scholarship almost functionless. This is why we are pleading with the government through COCOBOD, to extend the cocoa scholarship to tertiary institutions so that it could benefit the cocoa farmers", he said.



Boateng Solomon, Executive Secretary of the Kuapa Kooko Farmers Union (KKFU) commended the government through COCOBOD for the increment in the cocoa price, adding that though the increment was good, there was the need to add more.



He is also pleading with the government to subsidize prices of farming inputs that were imported into the country to help reduce the burdens on farmers.



According to him, the current farm gate prices for a ton of cocoa on the international market, coupled with expenses made by farmers on production bring about lower wages hence, his call for an extra adjustment.



He also appealed to the government to rekindle the mass spraying exercise for the farmers, replace the aged cocoa plants with new ones, and compensate farmers who deserved compensation.



Attributing Ghana's inability to meet the cocoa target last year to the inappropriate mass spraying exercise, the executive urged the government to inject more resources into the exercise this year.



He also pleaded with the government to improve the various cocoa roads within the cocoa-growing areas.