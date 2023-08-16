KsTU grants amnesty to 648 students over late fee payment

Regional News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Management of Kumasi Technical University KsTU has granted amnesty to some 648 students who had their courses deferred for failing to do their mandated registration on time for the second semester.



The University's management says they have rescinded its decision to defer the students who failed to register for the second semester of the 2022/2023 Academic Year.



The University after an emergency meeting held on Monday, August 14, 2023, said a special examination shall be organized later for the non-registered students after the ongoing second-semester examination.



This was revealed by the Acting University Relations Officer; Mr. Joshua Appiah during an interview with Captain Koda host of the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show "Nyansapo," on Tuesday, August 15, 2023



The decision according to him followed a passionate appeal from the students who could not register on time to complete their various courses.



Background



Over 600 students of the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) on Friday trouped to the premises of OTEC FM to plead to the University’s management to reconsider its decision asking them to defer their programmes following their inability to register for their courses.



A total of 648 students who were not been able to register for their courses were banned from participating in the ongoing end-of-semester examination and will automatically defer their courses.



The affected students although admit their failure to register for the courses, they were seeking the University’s management to tamper justice with mercy.



Mr Joshua Appiah has however ever revealed that the affected students have until Tuesday, August 22, 2023, to send their details to their heads of department for the final arrangement of the special examination



He however noted that the University will not give any window of opportunity for students who will not comply with the rules this time round.



