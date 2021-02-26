Regional News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Krowor MP condemns attack on teacher, pleads with them to return to class

Member of Parliament for Krowor, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey

Member of Parliament for Krowor, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has decried an assault by a student on a teacher at Nungua Kroma Two Junior High School (JHS).



A final year student of the school, together with 15 other men, on Monday, February 22, assaulted Mr Moses Onyameasem who had punished the student over his failure to do his homework.



The student, after the punishment, run home to call 15 others, who stormed the school in a Sprinter Bus to attack the teacher and inflicted wounds on his face in the process.



Onyameasem is responding to treatment afer he was rushed to the LEKMA Hospital, but the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) is appalled by the act.



NAGRAt President Eric Angel Carbonu in an interview with TV XYZ News demanded for swift investigations.



Carbonu believes if the student involved is summarily dismissed it will serve as a deterrent to the teacher, adding that any delay by the Police will compel teacher unions to escalate their response in spite of the closure of the school.



But in an interview with Nana Abena Serwaa on the Morning Update on TV XYZ, Madam Naa Momo Lartey condemned in no uncertain terms the attack on the teacher and appealed to him and other colleagues who feel threatened to be patient as she assist them to settle the matter.



“There is no justification whatsoever for what he did..whatever be the situation, there is a channel for reporting. He could have approached the headteacher about it. There is no excuse to warrant that kind of treatment for the teacher,” the Legislator said.



Suggesting for a safe environment for the teachers and students, Madam Lartey advised that the schools set up the channels for students to express their grievances.



“I actually will encourage that we strengthen the communication line and let people know openly the channel of communication; the information flow and how to address such grievances so it doesn’t escalate to this,” she added.



Asked whether the student should be expelled, the MP said, “The child is at large. we have heard the side of the teacher and there have been witnesses…I don’t want to bring the issue of rights. I want to be the mediator, appealing to the teacher.”