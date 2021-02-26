General News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Krowor Cluster of Schools shut down after residents attack teacher

Ghana Police Service have been asked to arrest the perpetrators

The Krowor Cluster of Schools has been shut down due to an attack on a Social Studies teacher by residents of the community.



The teacher is currently receiving treatment at the LEKMA Polyclinic in Accra.



The General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Thomas Musah Tanko, has asked the Ghana Police Service to arrest the perpetrators or risk their wrath.



According to the teacher, Moses Asem, he was seated under a tree awaiting his turn to take the next class when he was approached by two pupils who were then out of the classroom.



Inquiring from them why they were outside the classroom, the teacher said one of the students immediately sought permission from him to receive medical care because he was sick.



But the second student, according to the teacher, lied, compelling him to give him two lashes.



He continued that after the first lash, the student struggled with him and escaped.



After about 20 minutes, the teacher said he saw a Sprinter bus loaded with residents who pounced on him without asking him any questions.



Currently, teachers in the entire Krowor Cluster of Schools have vacated their post, seeking justice for Moses Anim, who is with Krowor ‘2’ JHS.



According to the teacher, the District Ghana Education Service and the headmaster are seeking to resolve the problem…



But GNAT’s General Secretary who besieged the school premises realised that the entire school had been locked under key.



He called on the police to act swiftly.



This is the third in series within this year that teachers have been attacked.



The first was in Tamale while the second attack was in Salaga.



Mr. Musah Tanko has since condemned such assaults on teachers.