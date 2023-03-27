Krower NPP commiserates with Gborbo Wulomo with a donation

General News of Monday, 27 March 2023

The New Patriotic Party branch at Krower Municipality has donated to the Overlord of the Ga Traditional area.



The donation is meant to be commensurate with the family for the loss of the first-ever Member of Parliament(MP) for the Krower constituency.



The delegation was led by the Party Chairman, the chairman of the party, Joseph Attah Gyimah.



Speaking in an interview with the media, the party Chairman noted that the demised former Member of Parliament has done a lot for the party within the constituency and deserves even more than the donation.



He explained the reason for making the donations to the Gborbo Wulomo as he being a member of the family.



He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family for the loss.



According to him, a big tree has fallen in the family.



He said the late MP was a father, uncle, brother, father and grandfather to many within and without the constituency therefore his loss would be felt.