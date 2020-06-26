Diasporian News of Friday, 26 June 2020

Krobo Girls Alumni support alma mater with medical supplies

The North America chapter of the Krobo Girls Alumni (KOGA) has supported their Alma mater with medical supplies to enable the students to observe the anti-COVID-19 protocols.



The items worth GH?27,661, is to complement the school’s supply, and made up of 10 hands-free basins, 50 gallons of liquid soap, gun thermometers, facemasks and gloves.



Mrs Catherine Tagoe, the President of KOGA, who presented the items said it was important to support the school during the pandemic especially after final year students were recalled to write their final exams.



“After students were asked to go back to school, KOGA realised the need to purchase these items to the students, teaching and non-teaching staff to provide a good and safe environment amid the Coronavirus pandemic.



“We hope these items will provide the safest environment for all within the premises and especially for our final year students who are preparing to write their final exams, “ Mrs Tagoe said.



Mrs Betty Aduhene-Chinbuah, Headmistress of the school who received the items, thanked the alumni for their kind gesture and said the donation had come at an opportune time as they looked to ensure safe learning and teaching.



“I appreciate the gesture of our old students and these items would add up to what the government has already provided in ensuring a good environment for learning and teaching.



“I urge students as well as teaching staff to take good care of these items for our own safety amid the Coronavirus pandemic,” the headmistress said.



Ms Djangmah Irene Tetteh, Senior Prefect of the school was grateful to the old students for thinking about their safety during the challenging times and said it would boost their morale before their final exams.





