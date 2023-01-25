Krobea Sec/Tech: Arrested students on hunger strike, parents plead for clemency

General News of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

Jennifer Antwi, a parent of one of the students arrested over involvement in some acts of violence at the Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School in Effiduase Asokore, Sekeyere East District, Ashanti Region, is pleading for mercy.



She says her son and the other students in the cells have also refused to eat.



Some 40 students at the Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School in Effiduase Asokore, Sekeyere East District, Ashanti Region, were arrested for violence at the school.



Following a series of protests, the students vandalized schools and private properties and later cut power to the school, resulting in further disorder.



The school’s principal was also attacked by students, who broke into his apartment and beat him up.



According to reports, the students’ anger stemmed from their predecessors’ poor performance on their final examinations.



Speaking to host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Jennifer Antwi, whose son is one of the arrested students, asked the government and the school authorities to have mercy on the students and release them from the police cells.



Jennifer Antwi noted that although she believes that her son is not one of the students who caused the mayhem, she is willing to work and pay any costs that will be billed to her son.



“My son is a calm person, and I know that he is not one of those involved in the acts of violence in the school.” When I visited my son in the cells, he confessed to me that he was asleep at the time of the incident and that he was not involved. “My son knows I am a poor woman, and so he is well behaved.”



“I am willing to work and pay off any bill that will be given to my son.” I am only pleading with the school authorities as well as the government to release the students to us. My son has refused to eat any food. “I was at the police station, and apart from my son, all the other students also refused the food their parents brought to be given to them,” Jennifer Antwi narrated.



