Krobea Asante School: 5-member committee set up to investigate disturbances

General News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A 5-member committee has been set up to investigate the disturbances that occurred at the Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational Institute at Asokore in the Ashanti Region.



The committee which was inaugurated on Wednesday, 25 January 2023, by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has two weeks to complete its findings.



The 5-member committee include Chairman of the Committee, Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Samuel Obeng Diawuo; Retired Methodist Bishop,Rt. Rev. Nuh, Ben Abubekr; Retired Regional Commander of NIB, Mr. David Adu-Osei; Acting Ashanti Regional Director, Ghana TVET Service, Mr Richard Addo Gyamfi; and Former Principal, Kumasi Technical Institute, Dr Abeiku Apprey.



