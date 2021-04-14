Kramokrom gets new classroom block

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Jonas Maurice Wood, District Chief Executive for Adansi North, has inaugurated a three-unit classroom block for the Kramokrom Junior high school.



The new classroom block replaces the old dilapidated structure, which was a death trap to the pupils in the farming community.



Mr Woode, speaking at the ceremony, said education remained a topmost priority of the District Assembly since human resource development was key to the development of the district and the country.



He said though the district was relatively young, the Assembly was working to make quality education delivery accessible to all children.



This, he said, would be done through a conscious effort to rehabilitate old and dilapidated classroom blocks and build new ones while at the same time promoting the welfare and living conditions of teachers in the area.



Mr Woode said the Kramokrom School was strategically located to accommodate pupils from other neighbouring communities without Junior High Schools.



He said currently 21 out of the 35 basic schools in the district were benefiting from the school feeding programme while 2,100 desks and 41 teachers’ tables were supplied to schools in the area.



Mr Woode advised the teachers and pupils to maintain and protect the facility.



Mr Adu Abrokwa District Director of Education expressed profound gratitude to the DCE for championing improvement of educational infrastructure in the district.



He appealed to the COCOBOD to consider constructing teachers’ bungalows in rural cocoa-growing communities to provide accommodation for teachers who are helping to provide education to the children of cocoa farmers.



Nana Baffour Awuah, Odikro of Kramokrom, thanked the DCE and the assembly for giving the Kramokrom School a facelift and appealed to the assembly to support the community to construct a bungalow for teachers of the school.



He called for the provision of basic social amenities such as good road network, electricity and communication network to open up the area to the rest of the country.