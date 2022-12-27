Krachi Nchumuru MP gives to less privilege during Christmas

General News of Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Source: GNA

Solomon Kuyon, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region has supported the socially vulnerable persons in his constituency with assorted goodies at Christmas.



The lawmaker presented 100 bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, tin tomatoes and sardines to the aged, widows, Persons Living with Disability (PWDs) and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party faithful to celebrate Christmas.



Speaking with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the MP said this may not be enough but with the little he ‘believed it will go a long in supporting some families to celebrate the Christmas.’



He said this is the time to make the less privileged, widows, the aged and grassroots especially party supporters smile this festivity season.



The MP called on the people to use this period to pray for him and the NDC, especially the newly leadership of the party, to wrest power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.



M Agnes Babayi and some beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the MP for the kind gesture, adding that they appreciated the love and care shown to them.



They expressed their commitment to support the MP and rally behind him to improve development within the constituency. GNA



