Krachi East MP distributes solar panels, re-chargeable lamps to 85 peninsula communities

Mr Michael Yaw Gyato, Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi East Constituency has provided an alternative source of light for residents in peninsula communities, who lacked in difficulty and uneconomical position to connect to the national grid.



More than 85 communities have benefited from this benevolent gesture by the Member of Parliament who doubles as Deputy Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation.



The gesture was particularly targeted to make life more better for students in the local schools, trained teachers and other government workers, posted to those island communities.



Beneficiary communities were TumiKorpe, AtiviKorpe, Jerusalem, Gbekpo, Amuzukorpe, Kekpodzi, Sikape, Dzagbetsikorpe. The rest included; Betinase, Atafiam Kpedoave, Donkor Akura,Towoekpo,Wulubu,Atsoglokpo, Odumasi, Adoo Akura, Komba Akura, Majah Akura, Najah Akura, Torgbui korpe, Kabre Akura and among others.



Lamp holders were also supplied to some selected households to enable school children to learn and improve on their performances.



The legislature told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that it was in fulfilment of a promise he made in the run up to the 2016 elections and pledged to redeem all.



The Member of Parliament said the support of the solar panels and lamps to the peninsula communities were his personal contributions for the socio-economic development of the area and advised parents to use the opportunity to encourage their wards to make good use of the lights to secure better livelihoods.



Mr William Owuraku Aidoo, Deputy Minister of Energy, in-charge of Power advised school children to take advantage of the availability of the solar lights to study hard to become responsible future leaders.



He said about 16 communities in the Krachi East last year were connected to the national grid and promised the ministry would continue to supply energy power to both rural areas and island communities.



He said the government's policy to provide electricity to all was on course.



Mr Kwame Agbenyekor, Headman of Tumikorpe, commended Mr Gyato for his benevolence, which he said would transform the local economy and serve as a pull factor for students to learn.





