Krachi East: 600 NPP delegates declare support for Bawumia

Politics of Friday, 3 February 2023

Source: GNA

More than 600 delegates from the Krachi East Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have declared their unflinching support to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the presidential race.



The executives include Electoral Area Coordinators, Polling station Executives, Constituency Executives, and the former Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Michael Yaw Gyato.



Addressing the group at the Church of Pentecost Dambai Central Chapel, the former MP tasked the Executives to carefully weigh the merits of the Vice President’s flagbearership and vote for him to lead the party to victory in 2024.



He called on the rank and file of the party in the constituency to ignore the propaganda machinery of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party that describes the NPP as an Akan party.



Mr Gyato said the NPP has the most credible record of embracing every ethnic group in the country and tapping wide range knowledge of expertise from members and therefore would not reduce membership to only one ethnic group.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the former MP refuted the perception that the NPP is an Akan party. He said NPP cuts across all ethnic persuasions and always give opportunities to members in all its endeavours.



He explained that the founding fathers of the party were not only Akans and that the foundation of the party was built on solid inter-ethnic persuasion without any prejudice to ethnic groups.



Mr Gyato said the labelling of the NPP as an Akan party, especially by the people of northern decent and most instructively from the NDC was a smear campaign to create false impression to northerners that Akans in the NPP party dictated the pace in the party.



He thanked the National Muslim Conference and the various Muslim groups around the country and diaspora for allowing their son to bridge the religion in Ghana.



Some die-hard executives also believed that to “break the eight years” in office for political parties in the 4th Republic, the Vice President, Dr Mahamud Bawumia remains the preferred candidate for December 2024 polls.



