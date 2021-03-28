Kpoo Keke CEO allegedly threatens to kill nephew for producing similar product

General News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Francis Afotey, Producer of After 5 Master Mind Ginger Drink, has alleged that the Chief Executive Officer for Liberty Industries, producers of Kpoo Keke, has threatened to kill him.



According to him, his Uncle who is the owner of the Liberty Industries, producer of Kpoo Keke is peeved that he has started producing a ginger drink that has traits to his hitherto popular atadwe ginger drink.



He made this revelation when he spoke to SVTV in an interview after his house was attacked by some hoodlums.



Francis Afotey said he suspects his uncle is allegedly behind the latest attack on his household because he is the only one who has threatened to kill him for producing a similar product.



“I suspect the attack at my house was my uncle. He is the only one who has threatened to kill me because of the drink I’ve produced. He said he’s against my brand,” he told SVTV Africa in an interview.



The case has been reported to the police and investigations are been done currently.



