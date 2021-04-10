Kpone landfill site sees face-lift

General News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah has lauded the efforts of contractors and all stakeholders involved in the Kpone landfill project in the Greater Accra Region for the great work done so far.



She was enthused by the new facelift that the site has undergone, barely seven months to the completion of decommissioning and reengineering works at the Kpone landfill site in Accra.



“It is prudent that we visit the site in order to ascertain how the contractor is working. This will afford us the opportunity to reconcile the reports that we do receive from the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).



“Previously, hardly will one drive round to the place but now things have changed, as the driveway is well constructed which means that the Contractor is on course with the work given to him. As the Regional Minister pointed the progress of work will make our dream to have Mini-Las Vegas here realized,” she disclosed during a working visit to the site on Friday.



On his part, the Zoomlion Boss Joseph Siaw Agyepong thanked President Akufo-Addo for the confidence reposed in his team to deliver on the project.



“The re-engineering and deconditioning of the Kpone Landfill shows a sign of good leadership. If you knew what was here and you have come to see what is happening, it shows leadership and innovation.



He said President Akufo Addo assuming office visited Kpone landfill as his first working tour of the Greater Accra Region.



“We the local contractors want to humbly appreciate and acknowledge our Honourable Minister for the confidence reposed in the local contractors,” he added.



The Greater Accra Minister, Henry Quartey who was part of the tour called on the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources to replicate the same innovation at the Kpone Landfill site at all the landfills in Accra.



“We appreciate the hard work, the efforts that have been put into this for us to get to where we are. Let us commend the Minister, the Ministry, and all who together are on the course to make this a success,” he stated.