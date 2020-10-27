General News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Kpone chief allegedly walks out of durbar grounds over Akufo-Addo's district hospital project

play videoPresident Akufo-Addo was recently in the area to initiate the construction of a district hospital

The Paramount Chief of Kpone is reported to have walked out of the durbar grounds unhappy, at a sod-cutting event for the construction of a district hospital in the area.



According to reports, Nii Tetteh Otu II was furious when he saw the artist’s impression of the project which the President, Nana Akufo-Addo came to commission because he taught was a one-storey building.



In a video intercepted by otecfmghana.com, the angry chief is seen walking out of the durbar grounds after he had poured his heart out to persons present at the grounds.



Not even the plea by his council of elders could get him back to the durbar grounds.



A resident, Emmanuel Nortey, who was at the event, said the chief complained bitterly about how politicians have over the years deceived them over such projects.



“The chief walked out on President Akufo-Addo after he noticed the project is not a one- storey building he was expecting,” he said.



Mr Nortey added that the angry Kpone chief even rejected an invitation by President Akufo-Addo for a closed-door meeting over the issue.





