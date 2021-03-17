Regional News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: GNA

Kpone Unity Terminal completed

Kpone-GPHA Unity Terminal

The Kpone Unity Terminal construction has been completed and handed over to the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) after five years of commencement of work.



The world-class terminal is located on a 16.2 hectare land along the Kpone Barrier to Kpone Township road and consists of a 105,000m2 of container storage and devanning area, a car storage area, control tower, water tanks, and transformer house.



Other facilities include a mechanical shop, fire bay, container freight station, an office complex, banking hall, a cafeteria, and an outdoor parking area.



The Kpone Unity Terminal was designed to serve as an off-dock terminal for devanning activities from the Port of Tema.



JV-Driver Projects Incorporated was the main sub-contractor; and was funded through a USD 126 million loan procured from the Canadian Commercial Corporation under finance, engineer, procure and construct contract.



Ms Kati Csaba, Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, stated during the handing-over that the project’s successful completion was a demonstration of Ghana’s strong bilateral cooperation with Canada.



Ms Csaba said, “this facility would enable Ghana to benefit more fully from increased economic opportunities presented by the AfCFTA and contribute to Ghana’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”



Mr George Bredu, General Manager, Special Duties at GPHA, speaking on behalf of the Director-General, expressed pleasure with the quality of work done and expressed gratitude to all individuals associated with the completion of the project.