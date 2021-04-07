Kpone Traditional Council urges respect for Supreme Court ruling

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Kpone Traditional Council on Tuesday called all indigenes to respect the Supreme Court ruling on the boundary demarcations between Kpone and Prampram.



Nii Teye Kojo Amankwah Sune I, Chief of Gbetsile, who spoke on behalf of the Kpone Paramount Chief Nii Tetteh Otu II, said it was an affront for any clan, family or paramountcy to disrespect the rulings of the highest court of the land.



Nii Amankwah Sune, who was speaking at a press conference, organized by the Kpone Traditional Council to address unlawful encroachment on the Kpone Stool lands, called all parties to respect the laws of the country.



He said the encroachment on Kpone lands had created tension between the two traditional authorities Kpone and Prampram.



“We must not allow people to take the laws into their own hands to destabilize the peace that both communities had enjoyed over the years.”



He said the Kpone Traditional Council had notified the concerned state agencies, including the security services, to deal with the land issue and the use of land guards to harass residents.



The Kpone Traditional Council’s press conference was attended by the Asafoatses’ of the various family clans in Kpone together with the sub Chiefs and Opinion leaders.