Health News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: GNA

Kpone Municipality to vaccinate 6,873 people

AstraZeneca vaccine

Dr Dorothy Otchere Keelson, Senior Medical Officer in charge of Kpone Polyclinic on Tuesday said 6,873 frontline health workers, persons above 60, government officials, teachers, security personnel, within the Municipality would be administered with the COVID-19 vaccine.



Others who would participate in the first phase of the exercise in the Kpone Municipality include persons with underlined health conditions such as people with kidney diseases, hypertension, cancer among others.



Dr Keelson who doubles as the Family Medicine Resident at the Ghana College of Physician and Surgeon in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Kpone near Tema called on the residents to be calm and follow the vaccination process.



She also appealed to all those captured among the first category not to wait for the last minute to expect any extension period as has been the norm with some Ghanaians, “let’s take part in the exercise now that we have been offered the opportunity”.



The Nationwide COVID-19 Vaccination started on Monday, with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, wife Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, wife Mrs Samiratu Bawumia, and other high ranking officials participating.