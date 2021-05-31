Kpone-Katamanso observes 2021 world menstrual hygiene day

Regional News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Directorate has marked the 2021 World Menstrual Hygiene day at Zenu in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.



Over 200 adolescents drawn from schools within Zenu near Tema participated.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency Tema team, Ms. Henrietta Agyeiwaa, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Adolescent Health Nurse noted that, it was important adolescents especially females were thought the rudiments of menstruation and its implications.



She advised parent not to shun away from teaching their children when they reached the adolescent stage; stressing that most adolescents especially females, go through a lot of changes and needed critical attention from both parents, teachers and health officials.



Ms Agyeiwaa urged the public to disregard the numerous myths and misconceptions people have against menstruation, saying, “menstruation is not a taboo and without it, there would not be human existence”.



She reminded the adolescent that anyone menstruating stands the chances of getting pregnant after engaging in unprotected sexual intercourse and asked them to “Abstain from premarital sex”.



Participants were given sanitary pads and taught how to properly fix them into panties.