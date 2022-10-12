Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly hosts REFAC 2022

Regional News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: Richard Kwaku Tetteh Asumah

The Arts Centre, Accra, in collaboration with Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly, has held the 2022 edition of the Regional Festival of Arts and Culture (REFAC)at Kpone near Tema.



The event, which was organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture, was themed "Promoting National Development through Culture."



The focus of the event was geared towards culture promotion, preservation, and culture transmission to the next generation, as well as cultural tourism.



During the event, Hon. Albert Okyere, Municipal Chief Executive of Ashaiman who, addressed the audience as a special guest on behalf of Hon. Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, expressed excitement that the Regional Festival of Arts and Culture (REFAC) was graced by an array of cultural performances from all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Greater Accra Region.



According to Hon. Okyere, this unique platform will afford many of our youth in the Creative Arts industry the opportunity to unearth and nurture their talents for International opportunities. He congratulated the organisers for creating such a unique platform for our culture and creative sector.



He concluded by saying that" REFAC is an occasion for us to reflect on how aspects of our culture including music, dance, clothing, crafts, and other cultural expressions can be exploited to impact the lives people in the Greater Accra Region and by extension, Ghana's economy through tourism promotion" he said.



The Municipal Chief Executive of the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly Hon. Samuel Okoe Amanquah, in his address, mentioned that the Regional Festival of Arts and Culture (REFAC) preceded the National Festival of Arts and Culture, which was slated for December 9-16, 2022.



He emphasised that the REFAC platform was indeed a big stage that promotes cultural tourism. "the festival offers us the opportunity to bridge the gap between diverse cultures, history, and tradition as a prerequisite for peace, stability, and development, which can bring development and strengthen our chieftaincy system in the Greater Accra Region".



The Director for Planning Monitoring and Evaluation of the National Commission on Culture, Mr. Richardson Commey Fio, who was the Chairman for the occasion said the "Regional Festival, is geared towards the selection of the best cultural troupe to represent the Greater Accra Region during the National Festival of Arts and Culture come December, 9th -16th at Cape- Coast.



He further added that the Regional Festival of Arts and Culture can serve as a unique platform to imbibe the spirit of patriotism in the youth since most of our youth lack our cherished moral values.

He concluded by pleading with MMDAs to support the emerging groups at the National Festival of Arts and Culture in December to make it successful and memorable.



Despite the rains, the participating cultural troupes defied all odds and performed beautifully to the admiration of all.

Below are the results for REFAC 2022



Cultural Beauty Pageant



1. QUEEN REFAC 2022

Naa Ayeley (Ga North)



2. 1st Runner up

Naa Akweley (Weija)



3. 2nd Runner Up

Naa Atswei (LADMA)



DANCE GROUPS



1. Lekma winner



2 Ga West 1st runner up



3. Kpone 2nd runner up