Politics of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Kpone Katamanso: Hopeson Adorye accuses MCE of sabotaging his campaign

Politician, Hopeson Adorye with wife Gifty Adorye

Defeated Parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye, has accused his Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Sabotaging his campaign.



Hopeson Adorye lost the bid to represent Kpone Katamamnso in Parliament.



He lost his seat to the incumbent National Democratic Congress’s (NDC), Joseph Akuetteh Tetteh.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Atinka News’Ama Gyenfa Ofosu Darkwa, who was stationed at the Nima residence of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo, Hopeson Adorye noted that his MCE tried every means possible to stop him from winning.



According to Hopeson Adorye, the MCE gave out Ghs50 to constituents and asked them to vote “skirt and blouse” in the constituency.



“ I do not have any issue with him, I do not know why he did that. He shared Ghs50 to the constituents and asked them to vote for Akufo-Addo and vote for the NDC candidate in the constituency".



Asked why he believed his own MCE would work towards his defeat, Hopeson Adorye explained that the MCE, Solomon Tetteh, has failed woefully in trying to win the Kpone Katamanso seat.

