Kpledzo Lands: Military cemetery sitting on a land that does not belong to Military – Group

Regional News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The controversy surrounding ownership of lands at Kpledzo is set to deepen as The Coalition of Residents of La, a group challenging the Military’s right to the lands at Kpledzo.



The Group, led by Jeffery Tetteh has stated categorically that it will not accept any compensation and that it only wants the Kpledzo lands returned to them.



The declaration comes only a week after bloody clashes between residents and the Military.



A meeting called by the Lands Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor failed to agree on a resolution.

Speaking on 3FM’s news analysis show, “First Take”, Mr Jeffery Tetteh representing the Coalition of Residents of La told Dzifa Bampoh that there is no trust in government because they claim the Military has refused to respect all agreed decisions.



“The Military cemetery is sitting on land that does not belong to the Military. So, the declaration made by the then Minister Honourable Kweku Asomah-Cheremeh stating categorically that government did not acquire that land for the Military that is why they said out of the 375 acres 50 acres had already been developed as a cemetery.



“They are pleading with us to leave that one with the military and then we take the rest of the land. This presupposes that they know the land did not belong to them,” he said.



However, Timothy Anyidoho who is the Principal Lands Officer at the Lands Commission speaking on First Take, explained that the residents cannot take possession of the land on their own.



“All these lands that have been acquired in the interest of the state. And compensation is paid upon the acquisition.



“I can say on authority all lands that were acquired pre-independence, full compensation was paid to them so the issue of compensation does not arrive in.”