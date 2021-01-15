Regional News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Kpetoe community constructs guard rails to prevent accidents

The Chiefs and people of Kpetoe, a farming community in the Agotime-Ziope District, have constructed guard rails to protect lives and accidents on the bridge at Unity Club, a suburb of Kpetoe.



This has become necessary as lives and property continue to be lost as a result of vehicles, motorcycles and people plunging into River Todzei, which is at both sides of the road within the community.



The stream also overflows during a downpour, making the road impassable and contributing to many accidents on that stretch.



The community, to avert these unfortunate happenings, organised communal labour to install the rails along the two sides of the road to serve as protection for vehicles and motorcycles and people from falling into the stream.



Jonathan Kwame Klu, Chairman, Agotime Development Association (ADA), speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said five people, including two policemen, lost their lives at the area.



A fifth person, a level 400 student, died at the same spot awaiting burial in February.



"The Association, having witnessed this for long and the complaints from the indigenes, realised the need to provide the rails along both two sides of the road to protect vehicles and people from falling directly into the stream," he stated.



He said the Association financed the project at a cost of GHC4, 500.00 with the District Assembly providing technical support.



Nene Agbovi VI, Right Wing Divisional Chief of Agotime Traditional Area, commended the Association for initiating the project to stem the loss of lives and property.



He said some vehicles fell into the stream during the Kente festival and urged the drivers to drive carefully to prevent accidents.



Kentle Seth Agbobli, Assemblyman for Kpetoe North electoral area, said called for speed ramps to check overspeeding by the drivers.



He said his outfit was pushing the Assembly to construct speed ramps, especially in the town but to no avail.



Madam Diana Gomado, a resident, expressed gratitude to the Association and asked members of the community to ensure proper handling of the rails.