Religion of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: Francis Asamoah Tuffour, Contributor

Kpehe gets new Parish Priest

Parish Priest of St. Paul Parish, Kpehe, Very. Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Casimir Gosu (M)

Very. Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Casimir Gosu, has recently installed as Parish Priest of St. Paul Parish, Kpehe in Accra.



Until his appointment, Fr. Gosu was the Parish Priest of Corpus Christi, Sakumono and Dean of the Tema-Battor Deanery in the Greater Accra region.



At the ceremony, the Vicar General of the Accra Archdiocese, Very. Rev. Fr. Dr. John Kobina Louis, recounted his days with Fr. Gosu at the Holy Spirit Cathedral where Fr. Gosu served.



Having served as a teacher over a decade before becoming a priest, Fr. Louis touched on his hard work, visionary and astuteness to work, poised for development anywhere he was posted and urged the congregation to give him the needed support to enable him to accomplish his vision set out.



He said he knows, one of the visions of Fr. Gosu is the completion of the multipurpose hall at the parish.



In his remarks, Fr. Gosu thanked the Archbishop, Most. Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie, for the confidence, reposed in him to Shepherd the church and said he would do as expected with the help of God.



He also thanked the Vicar General for taking time off his busy schedule to install him as parish priest.



Fr. Gosu had served in other communities including St. Dominic Savio, Afienya near Tema.



The occasion attracted a number of people including relatives, friends, members of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, which Fr. Gosu is their chaplain as well as some parishioners/members of former places where he served as a priest.



In a related development, new Councillors of the parish were initiated into office for two years.



It has Samuel Allotey as the Chairperson, Mary Ampah, Vice Chairperman, Edmund Neequaye, the Secretary with Jemima Tengan as the Assistant Secretary.



Mr. Allotey in his address thanked parishioners for the opportunity given to him, his executive and councilors to serve the parish for a period of time.



He assured that they would bring their experiences to bear to the development of the church.





Members of PPC in a group photograph. In the middle is Fr. Gosu flanked by Mr. Allotey, the Chairman on his right, on the left, is Ms. Mary Ampah, the Vice Chairperson