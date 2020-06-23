Regional News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: GNA

Kpando-Torkor not observing safety protocols - NCCE

Mr. Richard Asilevi, Kpando Municipal Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has expressed worry about the disregard for safety protocols to stop the spread of COVID-19 by traders at Kpando-Torkor in the Kpando Municipality of the Volta region



He said it was alarming to see traders from Greater Accra, Eastern, Oti, and Volta regions at Torkor, a fishing community, do business as usual without nose masks and regard for social distancing.



"You enter a whole town like Torkor and you can easily count the number of people obeying the safety protocols, I’m really worried," Mr Asilevi said, and stressed, “the virus is real and nobody should challenge its existence, that's why the President had all places closed down."



Mr Asilevi said this when he interacted with fisher folks and market women at Torkor as part of a sensitization exercise by the Commission to sensitise people on dangers of the pandemic.



He told the traders that they needed to be healthy during the “unusual time” to enjoy their handwork and urged them to observe the protocols to help stop the spread of the virus.



Mr Asilevi said the Kpando Municipal Security Council had decided to strictly enforce all protocols in the Executive Instrument 164, signed by the President and that effective Monday, June 22, all shop owners, motor or tricycle riders, market women or any person who transacted business without a face mask would be arrested and prosecuted.



The Municipal NCCE Director said the Municipal Assembly also directed that all corpses in morgues should be taken only on Saturdays and buried two hours after conveyance.



He urged the people to desist from stigmatising people who recovered from the disease.





