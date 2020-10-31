Regional News of Saturday, 31 October 2020

Source: GNA

Kpando NDC launches campaign ahead of December polls

National Democratic Congress

The Kpando branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has launched its campaign ahead of the December general elections with a health walk.

Mr Godfred Agbeteti, the Kpando NDC Constituency Chairman, said the party supporters should begin their usual door-to-door and house-to-house campaigns to solicit for votes.



Addressing supporters of the party after a health walk through some principal streets of the Municipality on the theme: "2nd coming of the NDC is possible Together," he called on electorates in the Municipality to change the fortunes of the Constituency by voting for the flagbearer of the Party, Mr John Dramani Mahama and Mrs Dela Sowah in the December polls.



Mr Agbeteti said the NDC party abhorred "skirt and blouse" voting and also did not recognise any independent candidate.



"On election day go straight and look for the umbrella symbol, vote for it and victory would be in favour of the Party," he assured.



Mr Agbeteti said Kpando had always voted in favour of the NDC and that they would ensure that the trend continued by vigorously intensifying the campaign with various strategies to widen the vote margin between the NDC and NPP in the Constituency.



Mr Killian Donkor, former Constituency Chairman of Kpando, appreciated the organisers of the health walk and said they had to work hard to ensure victory for the Party in the constituency and the country at large.



He urged party supporters to sell the good works of former President Mahama and Mrs Dela Sowah to everyone.



Madam Celestine Ankude, Constituency Women's Organiser, appreciated former President Mahama for the choice of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate.



She said the choice would ensure that women had a say in the party and that would manifest at the national level after the December elections.



Madam Ankude, therefore, pleaded with the women in the party to understand that they had a greater role to play and that they should not shy away from their responsibilities to the NDC.



Mr Charles Nkansah, the Constituency Campaign Coordinator, said the Kpando Parliamentary seat was non-negotiable.



He said Kpando was ready for the second coming of John Dramani Mahama and that his position on the ballot paper was proof of that.

