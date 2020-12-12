Regional News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

'Koti Ye Aboa' residents voting against me shocking – Abirem MP-elect

MP-elect for Abirem constituency, John Osei Frimpong

The Member of Parliament-elect for Abirem constituency in the Eastern Region, John Osei Frimpong says he’s utterly amazed that the people of Koti ye Aboa voted against him during the December 7, 2020 parliamentary election.



The first-term Legislator was re-elected after he polled 19,151 representing 55.19% of the valid vote cast while his closest contender Mavis Ama Frimpong of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) secured 15,110 representing 43.54% of the valid vote cast.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on Saturday monitored by Kasapafmonline.com, John Osei Frimpong explained he’s shocked because Koti ye Aboa town just as Etwe Nimnyansa and Hwoa Ye mobo are dear to his heart and has done a lot of work there.



“I’m being very honest, I feel pained that they voted against in Koti Ye Aboa. This is so because I purposed in my heart to ensure development in that town. I had a very good relationship with the people and I least expected that they’ll vote against me. I’m sad that the residents didn’t acknowledge the work I’ve done in the area and rather rewarded me in this painful way. It is true that you should never trust human beings. I feel a lot of pain from the way they’ve treated me.”



Koti Ye Aboa and surrounding communities – Etwe Nimnyansa and Hwoa Ye mobo became popular in 2018 after the former Energy Minister, Kyeremateng Agyako mentioned them on the floor of Parliament in response to a question by MP for that area on when the towns would be connected to the national grid.



The above-mentioned communities and 23 others after a year were hooked on to the national grid in a $2.3 million rural electrification project.





