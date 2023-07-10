Korleman Community welcomes new development chief for a brighter future

Regional News of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Chiefs and people of Korleman community in the Ga West Municipality in the Greater Accra Region have performed the necessary traditional rites to welcome and install a new Development Chief for a brighter future.



In the vibrant Ghanaian community of korleman nestled amidst the lush greenery and vibrant landscapes, a remarkable event was about to unfold. The people of korleman had always been known for their warmth and hospitality, and their community Chief, Nii Martei Korle III, was deeply respected by all.



One sunny day, news reached the community that a group of thirteen (13) African Americans from Denver Colorado, United States, would be visiting. The news spread like wildfire, setting the entire community into a joyful frenzy. The people of korleman eagerly prepared to welcome their American brothers and sisters with open arms.



As the day of their arrival dawned, the community gathered at the outskirts, adorned in their traditional Ghanaian attire, ready to celebrate and honour their guests. Nii Martei Korle III, dressed in his regal kente cloth, stood at the forefront, flanked by his council of wise elders.



When the visitors finally arrived, a loud cheer erupted from the community. The air was filled with the melodious sounds of drums, accompanied by the rhythmic footsteps of dancers. The African Americans marveled at the jubilant scene before them, feeling an immediate connection to their Ghanaian roots.



Welcoming visitors with open arms is a tradition deeply rooted in the values of Korleman.The chief and elders believed in the power of unity, education, and cultural exchange. They saw this visit as an opportunity to strengthen bonds across continents, fostering a shared sense of heritage.



Led by Nii Obuade, Head of Family of korleman and the council of elders, the visitors were guided to the Chief's palace, where a grand welcoming ceremony awaited them. Nii Martei Korle III, spoke passionately about the shared ancestry and the powerful bond between Africa and her descendants. As a symbol of their belonging, each visitor was bestowed with a local Ghanaian name, carefully chosen to reflect their personalities, characteristics and aspirations.



The Ghanaian names given to the visitors were as follows; Nii Boi, Nii Amarkwei, Naa Marley Lomoko, Naa Commley, Naa Makai Abola, Naa Tsotso, Naa Tekey Baawame, Naa Tekor, Naa Dzokoo, Naa Tekai, Obaapa Nana chere and Naa Jayko,



Among the visitors was a charismatic young man, named Ryan Ross, known for his dedication to community development and empowerment. Recognising his potential to make a lasting impact on the community, Nii Korle III, approached Ryan Ross with a proposition. He asked him to serve as the Development Chief, entrusted with the task of creating long-term sustainable projects for Korleman community.



Deeply moved by the Chief's offer, Ryan Ross who is also the leader of the delegation, graciously accepted the role, acknowledging it as both an honour and a responsibility.The community erupted with applause, witnessing the unity that had formed between the African Americans and their Ghanaian hosts.



The elders symbolically helped Ryan Ross, to sit down (three times) on a stool purported to be his permanent seat at the palace. He was then bestowed with the name: Nii Martey Konteh and recognised as the Development Chief of Korleman community.



Nii Martei Korle III, passionately appealed to the newly installed Development Chief, Nii Martey Konteh and his counterparts to as a matter of urgency, build a health center for



the korleman community in order to provide essential medical care to the community.



Another pressing need the korleman community lacks according to the traditional leader, is a Library facility for the schools. Nii Martei Korle III, again requested that, the group put their resources together in building a library facility for the schools in other to empower the younger generation with knowledge and opportunity.



Nii Martei Korle III, was optimistic that with Nii Martey's leadership, korleman will became a beacon of progress and prosperity.



He seized the opportunity to appeal to the team to visit the Korleman community frequently in order to participate fully in developmental projects.



Speaking to the media after his installation, Nii Martey Konteh who doubles as the leader of the delegation, on behalf of the African American Team, expressed the group's appreciation to the chief, elders, other traditional leaders and people of the entire Korleman community for the Love and graciousness shown and expressed towards them and also for installing him as Developmental Chief of Korleman.



Nii Martey Konteh, also known in private life as Dr. Ryan Ross, who doubles as the the president of the urban leadership foundation of Denver, Colorado in the United States of America further stated that they are so excited to be in Ghana and specifically, Korleman.



"Our goal is to be here and bring a group every year to understand and learn about culture and see how to get involve and continue to build relationships between Ghana and Africans and African Americans in the United States and feel that this is a great opportunity to do that," Nii Martey added.



"So that way, we have an opportunity to not only again support but learn tradition and bring that tradition back to our children and bridge the gap that was created so long ago with enslavement and other challenges from colonisers," he emphasised.



He described his installation, coupled with the renaming of himself and the twelve (12) others as a tremendous honour and an opportunity to connect with the community to to be able to connect to culture and to also be able to support the community grow in areas of health care and education.



In a related development, four (4) existing leaders of korleman were also.uplifted to serve in different capacities and roles as traditional leaders of the korleman community.